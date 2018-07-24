Allison Nelson Earns Highest Rating For Family Court Judge

OSWEGO, NY – Allison J. Nelson, the endorsed Republican candidate for Oswego County Family Court Judge, has earned a rating of “Highly Qualified” from the New York State Independent Judicial Election Qualification Commission.

“Highly Qualified” is the highest rating given to candidates by the IJEQC, which was founded by the Chief Administrative Judge of the State of New York.

It is an independent commission made up of judges, attorneys and laypersons from throughout the Fifth Judicial District, which is responsible for reviewing the qualifications of candidates seeking judicial office in New York.

“I am honored and proud to receive this recognition of the work I have done during my legal career,” Nelson said. “This rating will be a key part of my message of competence and independence to the voters of Oswego County.”

For further information or comment, call Nelson at 315-591-6057.