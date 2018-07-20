Allyn B. Sponable, 86

FULTON, NY – Allyn Brayton Sponable, 86, of Fulton, passed away on Tuesday July 17, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

He was born February 1, 1932, in Syracuse to the late Clark and Wilma Sponable.

Allyn was a 1949 graduate of Baldwinsville Academy and a 1952 graduate of Morrisville College.

He was a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve, both the Mount Pleasant and State Grange #349, Granby Seniors, Seneca Hill Adult Daycare and First United Church of Fulton.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Willard “Spike” Sponable; and sisters, Barbara Sponable and Madalyn Morgan.

Allyn will be greatly missed by his wife of 56 years, Lucille Brown Sponable; children, David (Lori) Sponable and Clark (Tammy) Sponable, all of Cato, NY; step-children, Bruce (Joyce) Brown of Phoenix, NY, Daryl Brown of Central Square, NY and Janice (Brad) Coolidge of Adams Center, NY; granddaughters, Jennifer, Reann and Marisa Sponable; foster-brother, Leon (Suzanne) Heagle of Parish, NY; nephew, Robert “Bubba” (Betsy) Sponable and nieces, Margo (Steve) Storie and Gwen (Terry) Schmidtmann.

Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 22, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton, NY.

A graveside service with Reverend Jeffrey Hodge will be 10 a.m. Monday, July 23, at Pine Plains Cemetery, 8686 Henry Clay Blvd, Clay, NY.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

