OSWEGO, NY – Alphonse M. Pisa, 91, of Oswego, died Thursday October 10, 2019, at St. Luke Health Services.

Mr. Pisa was born in Rochester, the son of the late Michael and Mary (Colaianni) Pisa.

Mr. Pisa owned and operated M. Pisa Markets in Rochester. And, he also worked for Tobin Packing Co., Rochester.

He was a member of Kiwanis and a communicant of St. Paul’s Church, Oswego.

Mr. Pisa was predeceased by his wife, Anne N. Pisa, in 2014.

He is survived by his children, Linda A Kieper of Oswego, Patricia (Mark) Potter of Oswego, and Michael (Peggy) Pisa of Oswego.

Mr. Pisa is also survived by his grandchildren, Alan Potter, Michelle (Jeremy) Smith, Mary (Nick) Wilson, Steven (Savannah) Kieper, Anthony Pisa; and his great-grandchildren, Ruby, Jacob, Charlotte, Caleb and Chase; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Tuesday at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Paul’s Church, Oswego. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. John Canorro.

Entombment will be in All Saints’ Mausoleum, St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego.

Calling hours will be held Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego.

