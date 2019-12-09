Alton Recognized By Oswego County Legislature

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee presents June Alton with a certificate of appreciation for her 25 years of service.

Alton is a probation officer with the Oswego County Probation Department.

Pictured from left are Committee Vice Chairman Bradley Trudell, District 7; Mary Ellen Chesbro, District 10; Committee Chairman Terry Wilbur, District 21; Alton; Oswego County Probation Director David L. Hall; Richard Kline, District 12; Milferd Potter, District 2; Frank Castiglia Jr., District 25; and Margaret Kastler, District 1.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...