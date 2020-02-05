Alumna to Present 20 Years of her Artwork at Oswego State Downtown

OSWEGO – A longtime art teacher and SUNY Oswego alumna will share two decades of work in “Kristie Boisen: 20/20/20,” the next exhibition at Oswego State Downtown.

The exhibition will open Feb. 15 and run through May 15.

An opening reception at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27, will feature an artist talk by Boisen plus Downtown Artist Series presentations by student poet Erin Newell and student artist Dylan Barrett. The event is free and open to the public.

A practicing artist from Lee Center, Boisen started her fine arts education at Munson Williams Proctor Institute of Art in Utica, then continued to SUNY Oswego for her bachelor of fine arts with a concentration in painting in 2000, followed by a master’s degree from Oswego in the art of teaching in 2001. She has been teaching art at Canastota High School for the past 17 years, with a total of 18 years teaching experience to date.

Boisen’s chosen work for “20/20/20” includes 20 pieces, created over the last 20 years since she first graduated from Oswego with her BFA. The works show a timeline of her journey of creating through life’s demands, including a new career, children, family life and the art world.

“The works are all personal, visually creating a pathway for the last 20 years through art,” Boisen wrote in her artist’s statement. “Life throws so many ups and downs, but art remains.”

Her style, though changing slightly in some years and returning in others, has also remained true through the use of brushstrokes, color and meaning. Boisen said she is very proud to have her work exhibited by her alma mater.

Boisen believes that being a part of an artist community is an important part of being an artist. Whether that community is academic or community-based, it gives a sense of belonging and reminds artists that there are more like-minded creative souls out there, she said. Boisen is very involved with the Rome Art Association, previously serving as president, recording secretary and currently as past president.

Hours for Oswego State Downtown, corner of West First and Bridge streets in Oswego, are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, call 315-216-4983 or email [email protected]

