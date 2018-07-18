Alzheimer’s Association Workshop Set At Bishop’s Commons On August 6

OSWEGO – Bishop’s Commons in Oswego will host an educational program by the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter entitled, “Living with Alzheimer’s: For Late-Stage Caregivers”, on August 6 from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

When someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, friends and family have many questions. This program offers the opportunity to learn about the late stage of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia, and offers information needed to provide optimal end of life care.

We will address:

• Symptoms associated with late-stage Alzheimer’s

• Communication changes

• Working with the doctor

• Resources available for care

• Moving the individual into a facility

• Monitoring facility care

• End of life issues and palliative care

This educational program is free and open to the public.

Bishop’s Commons is located at 4 Burkle St., easily accessible on the St. Luke residential campus in the city of Oswego.

Registration for the “Living with Alzheimer’s: For Late-Stage Caregivers” workshop is required.

To register call the Alzheimer’s Association at (315) 596-4016, extension 100, or Bishop’s Commons at 315-349-0799.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

