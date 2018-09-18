Amber Canale Earns Degree From Salisbury University

SALISBURY, MD – Amber Canale, B.A., art, Oswego, was among the 1,644 students who received 1,392 bachelor’s degrees, 238 master’s degrees and 14 doctoral degrees during a ceremony at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center.

At Salisbury University, some 8,700 students in 43 undergraduate, 15 graduate and two doctoral programs pursue liberal arts and professional degrees.

Located on the Eastern Shore 30 miles from the Atlantic Ocean and 20 miles from the Chesapeake Bay, Salisbury is 2 ½ hours from Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Norfolk, Va., and Wilmington, Del.

It is ranked among the nation’s best colleges in U.S. News & World Report, The Princeton Review and Kiplinger’s Personal Finance.

