Amboy Area Residents Invited to Sept. 22 Community Picnic

AMBOY – The town of Amboy will host a community picnic from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at Leemann Memorial Park on County Route 23.

The picnic will take place rain or shine.

Hot dogs, hamburgers (including veggie burgers) and bottled water will be provided.

Guests are asked to bring a dish or snack to share.

“We’d like to provide an opportunity for all those folks living in the Amboy area to get to know each other,” said Amboy Town Supervisor Kathleen Wilkinson. “Our residents tend to be more spread out geographically, so getting to know your neighbors is a bit more of a challenge!”

Those interested in attending are asked to contact Beverly Levreault at [email protected] or call the Amboy Town Clerk at 315-964-1165.

Leemann Memorial Park is located on County Route 23 south, across from the Amboy Town Barn, near the Route 69 intersection in Amboy Center.

The park has a playground, special tot play area, basketball court, ball fields and pavilion with restrooms.

Levreault invites area residents to “prepare to have a lot of fun getting to know your Amboy neighbors!”

