Amboy Crash Victim Identified; Accident Still Under Investigation

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in a one-car motor vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday, August 19, on State Route 183 in the town of Amboy.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Louis Watkins of Camden was killed when his 2002 Volkswagen left the roadway, rolled over and struck several trees.

Watkins was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, 20-year-old James Thompson of Mattydale, was transported to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

