American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Pulaski to Host Kickoff on February 25

PULASKI, NY– The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Pulaski will host a community kickoff on February 25 at 6 p.m.at Pulaski High School cafeteria, with refreshments starting at 5:30 p.m.

Everyone is invited to join the festivities and learn how to help the American Cancer Society save lives from cancer.

The event will celebrate and honor local cancer survivors, patients and caregivers, and showcase how funds raised are used in the fight against cancer.

Honorary survivor chair and cancer survivor Linda Curry will share her story.

Guests will have the opportunity to register a team for the Relay For Life event, which will be held on June 8, at the Haldane Sports Complex in Pulaski.

The Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to save lives from cancer.

Uniting communities across the globe, we celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change.

During Relay For Life events, members of each team take turns walking or running around the track or path.

Teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event.

“This is our community’s opportunity to help save lives from cancer by taking action to move us closer to a world free from the pain and suffering of cancer,” said event manager Don Boshart with the American Cancer Society. “Funds raised from our event helps the American Cancer Society provide free information and support for people facing cancer, and funds cancer research that will help protect future generations.”

Visit www.relayforlife.org/pulaskiny to learn more about the event or contact Bill Wood at (315) 380-7973.

