AmeriCorps Donation Drive Benefits The SPCA

OSWEGO – AmeriCorps members, Christina Thompson and Sarah Dahar have organized a donation drive benefiting the SPCA.

They serve for AmeriCorps in Oswego County, at the Oswego Public Library, where they facilitate the Children’s Summer Reading Program.

The donation drive will take place from July 16 to August 4.

Collection boxes will be located in the Oswego Public Library, 120 E. Second St. Its hours of operation are as follows:

noon – 5 p.m. Saturday

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday.

Some suggested items include dry dog or cat food, canned dog or cat food, cat litter, beds, blankets, comforters, towels, dog or cat toys, dog collars, dog leashes, paper towels, Clorox or Lysol wipes, garbage bags or hand sanitizer.

They ask for no expired or opened items, or rawhide.

If you have any questions please contact Christina or Sarah – [email protected] or call the library at 315-341-5867.

