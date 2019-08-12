AmeriCorps Gives CYO Program A Boost

OSWEGO – Oswego County AmeriCorps workers Jolie Pelow, Jonathan Simpson and Justin Hatch selected Catholic Charities CYO Summer Recreation Program as the recipient of their summer service project.

Although the CYO program is located in Fulton, it is open to all youth in Oswego County.

The program runs Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. -5 p.m.

Children in grades two – 12th are welcome to join.

This program promotes positive development for Oswego County school age youth.

The program provides a safe, well supervised, friendly, non-threatening environment where youth have the opportunity to: build friendships with peers, participate in recreational activities such as basketball, air hockey, kickball, pool, etc, participate in educational presentations and be provided with a nutritious breakfast and lunch daily.

The AmeriCorps program, run through the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, has a key component built in, which allows its members to be involved in a service-oriented project.

Members placed donation boxes in several areas in the Mexico and Fulton communities.

As a result, the above workers were able to solicit donations which included a variety of sports equipment, craft items and cards/games to support the CYO summer program.

A special thanks goes out to the Oswego County Department of Social Services, both the Mexico and the Fulton offices, and the Oswego County Department of Social Services Hospitality Program for its generous support of the summer sports drive initiative.

