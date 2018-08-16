Go to ...
August 16, 2018

AmeriCorps Member Aids Health Department

OSWEGO – AmeriCorps member Emily Oldenburg recently delivered more than 500 diapers, along with baby wipes, diaper cream and powder to the nursing staff at the Oswego County Health Department.

From left are: Tina Bourgeois, senior LPN; Jodi Martin, supervising public health nurse for preventive services; Kristy Buskey, account clerk; Emily Oldenburg, AmeriCorps member.

Oldenburg coordinated the drive as a community service project, part of her AmeriCorps service.

The diapers will be distributed by County Maternal and Child Health nurses as they visit families across Oswego County with new babies or are part of the Healthy Families Program coordinated by the Health Department.

Oldenburg is a junior at SUNY Potsdam studying Community Health.

