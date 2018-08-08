AmeriCorps Member Helps Feed Animals At Humane Society

OSWEGO – AmeriCorps member Payton Noeller is organizing a community involvement project to help benefit animals at the Humane Society in Oswego.

Doing a project to help animals in shelters was chosen by Noeller because several years ago, her family adopted a stray cat and recently helped home an abandoned dog.

Noeller comes from a family of wildlife lovers and enjoys fishing and playing basketball in her free time.

She is currently working at Camp Hollis with youth from Oswego County.

She will be attending Cayuga Community College in the fall 2018 and playing college basketball.

Noeller will be placing flyers around her community and on her camp’s webpage to gain access to donations for the animals such as cat food, dog food, cat litter, blankets, towels, toys, both cat and dog treats among other various items.

She will bring the goods to the Humane Society once the project ends.

Her community project will end August 10.

Donations can be dropped off at Noeller’s camp (Brennan’s Beach 1352) or her home in Cato.

Noeller is also available to pick up donations in Oswego area if needed.

Being an AmeriCorps member has allowed Noeller to work at Camp Hollis this summer as a day camp advisor. This has helped her gain career skills for the future while earning income during summer vacation from college.

