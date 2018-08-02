AmeriCorps Member Makes, Donates Blankets For Human Concerns

OSWEGO – Claire Richardson, an AmeriCorps member, recently visited Human Concerns. She had a special delivery: many blankets which she made for needy families in Oswego.

Executive Director of Human Concerns JoAnn Locy was thrilled to receive the blankets which will be distributed this fall.

Richardson is a health and fitness day camp counselor at Camp Hollis.

As part of her AmeriCorps position, she must complete a service project.

This summer, Richardson spent many hours making blankets for children.

Each blanket has a creative children’s pattern.

“I first learned how to make fleece blankets while completing a service project in high school,” said Richardson. “I enjoy making them, knowing it is for a good cause.”

This is Richardson’s second year of working for AmeriCorps.

AmeriCorps members address critical needs in communities all across America.

The Oswego AmeriCorps program focuses on service for children and families.

AmeriCorps members experience the tremendous reward that comes from helping others.

Richardson will be a junior at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

She is majoring in Health and Physical Education.

She is also a member of the Lady Crimson Hawks D-2 women’s lacrosse team.

