AmeriCorps Member Shining Light on the ‘Power of Produce’

OSWEGO – AmeriCorps member Allison Choate has been leading the Children’s Museum of Oswego’s Power of Produce program this summer at the Oswego Farmers’ Market.

The program allows children ages 2-10 to participate in free activities focused on fresh produce every other Thursday night.

Participants earn PoP tokens after completing each activity, each which are worth $1 that they can spend on fruits and vegetables at the farm stands that accept them.

Almost 100 children have participated each time this season, first planting bean seeds on July 18 and most recently making rainbow necklaces out of various fruits and vegetables on August 1.

“I have really enjoyed doing this program because I know how important it is to expose these children to good nutrition at a young age,” said Choate. “Every kid that stops by the table is a different experience and I love that.”

The Children’s Museum of Oswego is located at 7 W. Bridge St. in the heart of downtown Oswego.

More information about admission, memberships, exhibits and more can be found on cmoo.org.

AmeriCorps members work at various non-profit organizations to address community needs in exchange for a living allowance and an education award.

