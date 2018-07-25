AmeriCorps Members Active At Camp Zerbe

WILLIAMSTOWN – Creativity rules the fun in the sun at Camp Zerbe – located on Route 104 in Williamstown.

AmeriCorps members plan theme weeks and daily activities that are fun and encourage healthy eating, fitness and overall health and wellbeing.

The goal is to serve our disadvantaged communities and provide the tools necessary for healthier living.

Children enjoy typical summer activities such as hiking, field games, and arts and crafts.

They also learn about outdoor safety, avoiding ticks and mosquitoes and the importance of staying hydrated during the hot summer days.

The goal is to have fun, while making each camper feel safe, special and welcome so they can enjoy new experiences while creating lasting friendships and healthy lifestyles within their community.

The Camp Zerbe program runs Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. until August 10.

