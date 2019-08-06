AmeriCorps Members Aid Harborfest 2019

OSWEGO – Two AmeriCorp members helped Oswego Harborfest again this year.

The mission of the Oswego AmeriCorps program is to serve county youth by providing nutrition education, fitness activities, management of volunteers who work with youth, and housing services for economically disadvantaged individuals and families.

Justina Race a native of Fulton, was just one of the AmeriCorp members that enhanced her knowledge by helping with the youth programs in West Park, the Novelis Family Park.

Race also worked as an assistant stage manager alongside a professional stage manager for the festival.

She met her goals and gained knowledge for her future in this role as she is a music industry student at SUNY Fredonia.

She proudly states that she graduates in December 2019.

Hannah Rowley is a native Oswegonian and a 2019 graduate of Oswego High School.

She shared her expertise at the West Park, Novelis Family Park, as well while working in the Mireille L. Watts’ CPA sponsored T-shirt workshop.

Children of all ages were able to paint a T-shirt and take it home as a memento of 2019 Harborfest.

She helped in the office whenever a hand was needed.

Rowley is planning on attending Buffalo State for graphic design in the fall.

Programs that work with youth benefit from the placement of AmeriCorps members by expanding their staff and programming.

Youth benefit by being involved with caring adults.

Members benefit by gaining valuable experience, networking and receiving an education award to pay for tuition or student loans.

They turned their ideals into action.

They made a difference in Harborfest 2019.

Thank you to the AmeriCorp program.

