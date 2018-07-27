AmeriCorps Members Hold Donation Drive for Residents of Hamilton Homes

OSWEGO – On July 16, Michaela Decker and another Oswego County AmeriCorps member, Katelyn Olcott, began a donation drive to benefit the families in residence at Hamilton Homes.

They are asking for donations of new and slightly used shoes, school supplies and clothes (including coats and jackets).

Donation boxes can be found at River of Life Assembly Church in Fulton, Fulton Alliance Church, and Port City of Faith Church, Oswego.

Further donation locations are yet to be determined.

According the the current results of a survey that has been made available to the Hamilton Homes residents, school supplies are the most needed item among the community.

As the drive is ending in August, right before the start of the new school year, school supplies have become the number one priority in collecting items for this drive.

Any notebooks, pens, binders, pencils, markers and book covers donated to the drive will be much appreciated.

Individuals who would like to donate to the drive, but cannot make it to one of the drive locations, may submit donations by contacting the AmeriCorps members who are running the drive directly.

Please call or text 845-461-1966 for information about direct donations.

Additionally, contact them if you would like to offer your business or establishment as a site for donation box placement.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

