AmeriCorps Members Support Stuff-A-Bus campaign

FULTON, NY – As part of their community service project local AmeriCorps members are helping to collect school supplies for the United Way of Greater Oswego County’s annual Stuff-A-Bus campaign.

Stuff-A-Bus helps to ensure that economically disadvantaged children in Oswego County have the supplies they need to successfully begin the school year.

AmeriCorps members have placed collection boxes at the Oswego YMCA, river’s end bookstore, Oswego City Library, the County of Oswego Office Complex, and Cakes Galore bakery.

School supplies can be dropped off at any of those sites through August 16.

On August 17 United Way will be collecting donations of school supplies from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the following sites:

Wal-Mart stores in Central Square, Oswego, and Fulton; Kinney Drugs in Mexico, Fulton, and Pulaski; Tops Friendly Market in Hannibal; and Fulton Savings Bank in Phoenix.

For more information on United Way’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign, visit www.oswegounitedway.org.

