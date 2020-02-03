AmeriCorps MLK Day Service Project

OSWEGO – Members and staff of Oswego AmeriCorps joined with youth from the Fulton Family YMCA’s School Age Child Care Program to make no-sew fleece blankets on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The blankets were donated to the Oswego County Health Department and will be given to infants served by the health department’s maternal and child health programs.

Front row, from left, are Alexis Richer, Oswego AmeriCorps; Alissia Seeburger, Oswego County Health Department intern; and Emily Boyle and Diane Oldenburg, Oswego County Health Department.

Back row, from left, are Corey King and Stephanie Czirr, Oswego AmeriCorps; Christopher Metz, AmeriCorps Program Coordinator; Amanda Quaile, AmeriCorps Program Assistant; Nora Walsh and Ben Boltz, Oswego AmeriCorps.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...