AmeriCorps Plans ‘Olympics’ In Fulton

FULTON – The 2018 Olympics might have been a winter sporting event, but that doesn’t mean that the fun can’t continue.

This summer, you and your child can compete in the Summer Park Olympics in Fulton on August 10 and 11.

Hosted by AmeriCorps members Tricia Morrison and Brynn Waloven, and the Fulton Parks and Recreation Department, people of all ages are welcome to join in the fun.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 3:30 p.m.

There will be four main events for all ages, including a kid-friendly obstacle course, a water balloon toss, pool-noodle javelin, and a dizzy izzy sprint.

Medals will be given to the top three kids or teams in each event.

Snacks and juice will be provided to the kids participating in the event.

A craft table will be set up for children who just want to watch.

A medal ceremony will follow the athletic events.

There is a suggested donation of a non-perishable food item, specifically Easy Mac, ravioli, Spaghettios, or anything a teenager could prepare for themselves.

These goods will be donated to the Fulton Junior High School’s food pantry to benefit the students in need at the school.

The event will be hosted at John Lincoln Park on August 10 and August 11 at Patrick Park.

For questions or volunteer opportunities, email [email protected]

