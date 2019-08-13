Amyloidosis Upstate NY Support Group To Meet

ROCHESTER – The Amyloidosis Upstate NY Support Group will meet on Saturday September 28 from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

There will be a light breakfast and lunch provided.

Patients, caregivers, family members and interested medical personnel are welcome to attend.

Venue Change:

The meeting will be held at the Wolmont Cancer Institute, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester. Conference center 2.0727 (second floor of the center).

The guest speaker will be Anita D’Souza, MD, from MCW; joined by our host doctors Dr. Frank Passero – Hematology, Dr. Himabindu Vidula – Cardiology and Dr. Ronald Schwartz – Cardiology.

RSVP: Maryann Kraft [email protected]

585-334-7501

Paula Schmitt [email protected]

Muriel [email protected]

866-404-7539 (Toll-Free)

Amyloidosis (amy la dosis) is a life-threatening disease unfamiliar to the majority of the medical field.

It is a rare disease, often misdiagnosed and under diagnosed.

Amyloidosis is a blood protein disease originating in the bone marrow where these cells are abnormally formed.

It then travels through the blood stream and is deposited in one or more organs leading to organ failure.

Due to the randomness of the deposits, symptoms can mimic other illnesses.

The Amyloidosis Support Groups www.amyloidosiossupport.org is a national organization with goals to support and promote awareness to the public and medical communities.

“Raising awareness is important to both the public and medical communities,” Kraft told Oswego County today. “Don’t Take Your Organs to Heaven, Heaven Knows We Need Them Here.”

