An Angry Director

FULTON – Director Lloyd Dallas (played by Griffin Marriner – far right) gives notes to his cast and crew during a terrible dress rehearsal of the play Nothing On where everything is going wrong.

Shown here are actors (top level – from left): Megan Acker and Alex Blaine and (lower lvel – from left: Sutter Lewin, Kaylee Foster, Jacob Hahn who are listening to their angry director.

The scene is from Quirk’s Players Fall production, Noises Off, which is under the direction of GRB Theatre Director Tom Briggs.

It will be presented tonight October 25 and 26 in the GRB auditorium.

The 7:30 p.m. performances Oct. 25 and 26 and a 2 p.m. Oct. 26 show will take place in GRB’s auditorium, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton.

Tickets are available at the door.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...