An Evening Of Summertime Game Competition Set

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego YMCA wants to take you back to warmer months and all the fun of summertime lawn games when they offer a trifecta of friendly team competition during the TriathLAWN Game Competition on February 28 from 6-8 p.m.

The tournament for ages 16 and older features an NCAA bracket-style competition, food, music, raffles and prizes.

Two-player teams will compete in three lawn games including Cornhole, Ladderball and Kan Jam.

The top three teams will be eligible for prizes.

“We wanted to offer an alternative activity to our community on a Friday night,” said Trish Levine, Oswego YMCA Health and Wellness Director. “It’s all about fun, friends and food.”

Competitors can enjoy delicious bites provided by the Oswego Sub Shop, GJP Italian Eatery and Hella Taco.

Levine and YMCA board member Brad Parcella are working together to organize the event.

Prizes include certificates to area restaurants and service providers.

The event is open to everyone in the community age 16 and older and teams may register at the Y or online at oswegoymca.org.

All equipment is provided.

Registration must be completed by February 24.

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

With over 1,600 members, one in nine people living in the Oswego community is a member of Oswego YMCA.

Daily, youth, adults and families find the support and services they need to improve their quality of life.

The Y has the long-standing relationships and physical presence not just to promise, but to deliver, lasting personal and social change.

The Oswego YMCA is located at 265 W. First St., Oswego.

For more information, call (315) 342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org.

