An Oswego Thank-You

I wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude to the first responders, nurses, doctors and all those currently working in the medical field as we battle the coronavirus together.

While this is a challenging and frightening time, it is always great to see the community come together and support one another. I see local restaurants, despite being mandated to close, dropping off food to first responders and medical workers.

Our local health care community is stepping up and most of the public, from my perspective, is heeding the warning of public officials urging for social distancing and minimal travel.

I also want to applaud the work of our leaders, both local and across the state. Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow has done a fabulous job leading our community through this crisis by taking very proactive measures from the get-go and keeping the public informed through television, newspaper and social media.

Governor Andrew Cuomo has been thrust into the national spotlight because of his inspiring and comforting leadership. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh have stepped out and appear to be working cooperatively as Onondaga County’s numbers have steadily increased. Great job by all!

Please know the general public is supporting you and rooting you all on from the confines of our homes. Keep up the good work and know that we appreciate you all now more than ever.

-Richard Freeman, Oswego

