An Owlet Overture at Amboy

AMBOY – The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will present An Owlet Overture on September 20 at 6 p.m.

Rain date: September 27.

Summer’s end and early autumn mark the last phase of parental activity for breeding owls.

Courtship, egg laying, incubation, brooding, hunting and feeding of nestlings have occupied the adults from late winter until now.

After fledging the nest, a critical period of learning to hunt and capture prey begins for owlets, as they follow and chase their parents throughout the nesting territory, begging loudly.

Following a slide presentation on owl nesting habits, participants will enjoy a walk through the woodland with naturalist Pat Carney, and will perhaps hear the hissing screeching of begging owlets.

There is a $4 fee per person with a family rate of $12.

Children younger than 3 are free.

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center is located at 748 Route 183, between routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown.

For more information about the facility and its programming, call the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office Monday through Friday at 315-963-7286, ext. 400.

To find out about programming at the Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center before it hits the media, find us on Facebook at http://tiny.cc/AmboyOnFB.

Cornell Cooperative Extension is an employer and educator recognized for valuing AA/EEO, Protected Veterans, and Individuals with Disabilities, and provides equal program and employment opportunities.

Please contact the office if you have any special needs.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...