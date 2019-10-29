OSWEGO, NY – Ana Maria Borruel Escribano Beattie left this Earth on Saturday October 26, 2019, to reunite with her beloved baby twin sister, Remedios, who was taken by pneumonia.

It afflicted both twins at the tender age of seven months, 85 years ago, leaving only Ana to survive.

Having suffered this traumatic loss at the very beginning of life, Ana’s parents could not get Ana to smile or laugh for the next five years until Ana’s new baby sister Antonia Escribano was born and suddenly brought happiness to Ana’s life once again.

From then on Ana and Antonia were inseparable until Antonia married her husband.

Ana then began the happy years of tending to her little nieces and nephews as their substitute mother more than as their auntie.

When the children were about five years old, Ana married her husband, Alex, and left her prosperous children’s clothing business in Madrid to live in Oswego for the rest of her life.

Ana had a happy life in Oswego, surrounded by her Hispanic friends Montse Batchelor, Ana Figueroa, Yolanda Ballyns, Ana Maria Lebaudy, fellow madrllena Maria Rosa Demidowicz and Josefa Millar, and also la gringa Gail Leclerc.

During her final illness she was tended to faithfully every week by her friend Ana Maria Lebaudy.

Ana also made many friends as a parishioner of St. Stephen The King Church.

Ana taught quilting and sewing crafts for many years in the BOCES adult education program and SUNY Oswego programs.

She and husband Alex enjoyed many visits to Antonia in Madrid.

Ana sold her sewing products in many area craft shows.

Ana was predeceased by her parents, Daniel and Antonia Borruel Escribano and twin Remedios Escribano; her elder brother and sister Reyes Escribano and Carmen Barrio; her brother-in-law, Elias Crespo; and her American brother-in-law, Henry Beattie.

She is survived by her loving husband, Alexander Beattie; and her beloved sister, Antonia; her cousin, Lina (Kelly) Crocker; her sister-in-law, Maria Escribano; also her nieces, Beatriz (Mariano) Aniceto, Laura Crespo, Alicia (Brook) Bertholet and Maria Angeles (Javier) Lopez; and her nephews, Fernando (Carmen) Escribano and Gabriel (Marietta) Barrio; in Manlius by her sister-in-law, Marilyn Beattie and niece, Jennifer Beattie; and also her American nephew, John (Peggy) Beattie and niece, Ann (Buz) Ecker.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 2, at Christ the Good Shepherd at St. Stephen the King Church, 140 Niagara St., Oswego.

A visitation will be held prior to the mass, from 10 -11 a.m. at the church.

Ana’s burial will be held at a later date in Fayetteville Cemetery.

Ana’s family is very grateful for the loving care provided to Ana by MorningStar Care Center.

Nelson Funeral Home has care of her arrangements.

