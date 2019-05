Andrew Bristol

January 9, 2019

Andrew Bristol will have a spring burial at noon on Saturday, May 11 at Upson Corners Cemetery, Palermo, NY.

Deacon Nick Alvaro will give the final rite of committal.

The Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, has care of the arrangements.

