FULTON, NY – Andrew R. Bristol, 24, of Central Square, NY, passed away at home Wednesday morning January 9, 2019.

Andrew was born in Oswego, NY, to Richard and Grace Bristol of Central Square.

He worked as a mechanic at his family’s business – Bristol Racing, Hastings, NY.

Andrew began racing in Motor-Cross at the age of five. He continued racing professionally (#541) both locally and nationwide.

Andrew was a member of the USMX and CNYMRA racing districts.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and spending time with his family and friends.

In addition, to his parents, Andrew is survived by his sister and brother: Jacquelyn (Jeff) Walts and Travis J. Bristol both of Central Square; maternal grandmother: Joyce Weiland of Hastings; paternal grandfather: Richard G. Bristol of Altmar, NY; his niece: Aubrey Walts of Central Square; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Calling hours will be conducted Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

Burial and a graveside service will be held in the spring at Upson Corners Cemetery, Palermo, NY.

