Ann Craw, 55

FULTON, NY – Ann M. Craw, 55, of Palermo, passed away peacefully Friday, May 17, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, after a long illness.

She enjoyed working as a CNA for St. Luke Health Services, but most of all loved her family and friends.

Ann was predeceased by her sister, Michele Reis; and her father, Richard Clark.

Surviving are her mother, Mildred Clark; husband, Lonn; children, Rebecca Rennie, Michele (Jose) Colon, Dewey (Kira) Craw and Selena Craw; step-children, Lonn Jr. (Niki) Craw and Rebecca Odom; 10 grandchildren, Shaun, Emily, Korbyn, Annabelle, Alejandro, Kristin, Katie, Owen, Elizabeth and Jasmine; siblings, John (Pam) Rennie, Jim (Stephanie) Rennie, Mark (Doreen) Clark, Beverly (Jack) Sherman and Joyce (Ron) Woodward; extended family, Becky, Shauna, Emily, Erika and others of St. Luke’s; and several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay Street, Fulton.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

