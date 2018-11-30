OSWEGO, NY – Ann M. Clark, 54, of Oswego, died Wednesday November 28, 2018, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Donald and Concetta (Solazzo) Pelkey.
Ann was a waitress at the Char Pit and later at Mimi’s Drive-Inn where she worked many years.
Ann was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her husband of 35 years, Vernon “Butch” Clark;, sons, Vernon (Kendall) Clark of Fulton, Joseph (Thomas Souriya) Clark of Orlando, Michael Clark of North Carolina, Andrew Clark of Oswego; and grandchildren, Oliver and Elliott.
Ann is also survived her brother, Donald (Sally) Pelkey of Oswego; and sister-in-law, Lisa Pelkey of Oswego; two aunts and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Gerry Pelkey.
Calling hours for Ann will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. Fourth St. Oswego, NY.
I am so sorry my mother in law Mary Flettt worked
With her at the Char Pit . She was a great person and great waitress she will be missed by many but lives in Heaven
Words can’t express how very sorry I was to hear of Annie’s passing! She was such a beautiful person and so kind and loving to everyone she met. She will be greatly missed by so many! R.I.P. My friend. Another angel gets her wings.
My prayers and condolences go out to her husband and family
So sorry for your loss. Prayers to you all.
my heart breaks to lose yet another co worker at MIMI’S, a friend and someone with whom i had a special connection with. i will miss seeing that smile. will miss you friend, and will miss the talks.heaven is lucky to have another angel
my friend and coworker of many years at MIMI’S,I WILL MISS YOU,AND THE TALKS WE HAD,
YOUR ADVICE AND GOOD SPIRIT, AND SWEET SMILE, HEAVEN IS LUCKY TO HAVE YOU AS AN ANGEL
We are so sorry to hear of her passing.We knew her from Charpit and Mimi and certainly as a wonderful loving person.Our prayers go out to her family.
Oh My God Butch, Bettie and I are So Very Sorry She is Gone!! She could Light up a Room when She came in. Her Smile will be Missed so Much! Rest in Peace Annie, You put up a Heck of a Fight!!
I am sorry for your loss … Ann was a great person …
She will be dearly missed …
I’m truly saddened to hear of Annie’s passing. I’m grateful that if only for a moment, I had the honor and privilege to experience her beautiful bright light. I was left in awe of the love and pride she had for her husband and sons and hope for their happiness. Let her love and pride give you all some peace during this difficult time.
We are sorry to hear of your loss of Ann. She and our daughter, Susie, were childhood, and teenage friends. I’m sure that they will renew their friendship, in Heaven. Ann was a sweet girl, and was destined to be a great wife and Mother. Rest in Peace, Ann.