OSWEGO, NY – Ann M. Clark, 54, of Oswego, died Wednesday November 28, 2018, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born in Oswego, the daughter of the late Donald and Concetta (Solazzo) Pelkey.

Ann was a waitress at the Char Pit and later at Mimi’s Drive-Inn where she worked many years.

Ann was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by her husband of 35 years, Vernon “Butch” Clark;, sons, Vernon (Kendall) Clark of Fulton, Joseph (Thomas Souriya) Clark of Orlando, Michael Clark of North Carolina, Andrew Clark of Oswego; and grandchildren, Oliver and Elliott.

Ann is also survived her brother, Donald (Sally) Pelkey of Oswego; and sister-in-law, Lisa Pelkey of Oswego; two aunts and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Gerry Pelkey.

Calling hours for Ann will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. Fourth St. Oswego, NY.

