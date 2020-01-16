FULTON, NY – Anna Cozart passed peacefully on Wednesday January 15, 2020, one day after celebrating her 102nd birthday, at The Cottages at Garden Grove, Cicero, NY.

She was born to the late Stephen and Mary (Ksenek) Kozar.

Anna remained a lifetime resident of Fulton until 2012 when she relocated to Liverpool, NY, to be closer to her family.

She was retired from Nestles, Co., Fulton.

Anna was predeceased by her sisters, Julia Youngs and Mary Petrilak; her brother, John Kozar; and brothers-in-law, Fred Chalone and Mihal Petrilak.

She is survived by her brother, Joseph (Betty) Cozart of Fulton; her sister, Katherine Chalone of Liverpool, NY; and several nieces, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Anna’s funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton, with Deacon Nick Alvaro officiating.

Burial with a committal service will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Calling hours will be conducted privately.

Anna’s family would like to extend its deep-felt gratitude to the staff at The Cottages for its wonderful care to Anna and her family.

