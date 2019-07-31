OSWEGO, NY – Anna Kozel Roy, 68, of Oswego, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday July 28, 2019.

She was surrounded by her loving family and closest friends.

Anna was born in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of the late Frank Kozel and Lucia (Lucy) McCracken.

Anna was a special education teacher; she loved to encourage her students to excel.

Her creativity showed in her beautifully landscaped gardens and richly decorated home where she enjoyed cooking her favorite recipes.

Alexandria Bay was Anna’s favorite yearly vacation for ‘Blues in the Bay’ with her best friends.

Above all, Anna’s heart was first and foremost with her daughter, Jessica; her grandson; family and her many loyal and devoted friends,

’her girls.’

Anna is survived by her daughter, Jessica Rettig Ponti of Baldwinsville (Fred Orr Jr.); grandson, Nolan.

She is also survived by her siblings, Terri Burns of Oswego, Rosalie Kozel of Oswego, Mike McCracken of Baldwinsville, Lauren Comerford (Joe Ferlito) of Oswego, Jeff McCracken of Oswego; stepfather, Pat McCracken of Oswego; stepdaughter, Leslie Rettig Pcolinsky (Brad Pcolinsky); and son, Jacob of Canastota.

She was blessed by several nieces and nephews and she leaves behind her ‘babies,’ Grayson and Ellie May (Pugs).

Funeral services will be private.

A celebration of Anna’s life to be held at Bridie Manor, August 10 at 5 p.m. with music, dancing and making memories in Anna’s style.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Friends of Oswego County Hospice and Oswego County Humane Society.

The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. Fourth St., Oswego, NY.

