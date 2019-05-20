FULTON, NY – Anna M. Bertollini, 94, of Fulton, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Oswego Hospital.

A native of Hammond, Mrs. Bertollini had resided in the Fulton-Granby area since 1948.

She loved being a housewife and cooking meals for her family.

Anna was predeceased by her husband, Charles F. Bertollini; son, Charles J. Bertollini; and her daughter, Barbara J. O’Bryan.

Surviving are her daughters, Anne Marie Stevenson, Patricia P. Daniels and Brenda Longo; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28, at Jacksonville Cemetery, County Route 55, Lysander.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

