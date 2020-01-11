FULTON. NY – Anne ‘Annie B’ Elizabeth Syler (Zagame), born October 8, 1956, passed beyond the veil surrounded by her loving family on Thursday January 9, 2020, after a valiant struggle with metastatic breast cancer.

Anne was a whirlwind of activity all her life.

Never one to sit around, she always had a home project going or a meal to plan.

She took great enjoyment out of feeding her loved ones, and poured her love into her food.

(You could often find her in the warmer months enjoying her deck with a cup of coffee and a smoke).

Anne also was an animal lover.

She always had a dog or 2, and her home was a refuge for wayward dogs.

She was also passionate about her family and always went above and beyond for those in need.

She was a force to be reckoned with and everyone who met her loved her; the world was a better place with her in it.

We will miss her energy and love infinitely and remember her for longer. She was courageous beyond words and died as she lived; on her own terms.

Anne was predeceased by her parents, Grace (Belfiore) and John Zagame Sr.; and her sister, Grace Zagame.

Anne is survived by her husband of more than 25 years, James; her daughter, Michele (Jeffrey) Abrams; her granddaughter, Sophia Barr; and her grandson, Ari Abrams.

She is also survived by her 3 sisters, Cathy (Jim) Farrell, Mary (John) Richichi and Gina (Edwin) Keefe; her two brothers, Joseph (Jane) Zagame and John Zagame; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Anne requested that we hold no services.

In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations be made in her name to the Oswego City Animal Shelter, 621 E. Seneca St., Oswego, NY 13126 or the Oswego County Humane Society, at oswegohumane.org so that her legacy of animal stewardship and rescue may live on.

To leave a message of sympathy for Anne’s family, please visit www.brownfuneralhomefulton.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...