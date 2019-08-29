Anne Franco, 59

HANNIBAL, NY – Anne Franco, 59, of Martville, passed away after a battle with cancer on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in 1960, in Jersey City, NJ, to the late Henry and Anne Franco.

After 18 years she retired from Hannibal Central School District.

Anne is survived by her four children, Stefanie (Cory) Kellogg, April (Cole) Everett, Robert Updegrove, III and Christine (Miguel Lara) King; five grandchildren, Anthony, Katie, Kristin, Lilliana and Cloie; three siblings, Hank Franco, Cheryl DeStefano and Joe Franco; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may made to the Oswego County SPCA-OCAWL, P.O. Box 442, Fulton, NY 13069, in Anne’s memory.

