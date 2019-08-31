OSWEGO, NY – Anne Marie Purtell, 81, of Oswego, died Friday August 30, 2019, at Seneca Hill Manor.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Margaret (Hoey) Anthony.

She enjoyed working in the yard and gardening and she spent many years as a caretaker.

The time that she was able to spend with her family and friends was truly important to her, laughter and “making memories.”

She is survived by; four daughters, Mary Margaret (Jack) Haynes of Oswego, Laura Palmer of Oswego, Catherine (David) Parker of Ohio and Elizabeth Purtell of Oswego; four sons, Robert (Shari) Purtell of North Carolina, Daniel (Jennifer) Purtell of Oswego, Christopher (Kim) Purtell of Sterling and Patrick (Melissa) Purtell of Minetto; two brothers, David (Lianne) Anthony and James (Mary) Anthony, both of Fulton; 21 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Robert Purtell; and a brother, Brian Anthony.

Calling hours will be held 2-4 p.m. Wednesday September 4, with a service to follow, at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...