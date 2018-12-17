Annette Green

HANNIBAL, NY – Annette “Annie” A.L. Green, 46, of Hannibal, passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2018.

Annie loved animals, enjoyed trips to the zoo, crafting, getting her hair done and going camping.

She was predeceased by her mother, Margaret Leonard Green.

Surviving are her father, Ernest Green; eight siblings; guardians, Bert and Vickie Sova; three caretakers, Robert Johnson, Joleen Coats and Dynelle Keller; and close friend, Nicole Manchester.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 20, at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal, NY.

Foster Funeral Home, Inc.

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

