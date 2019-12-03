Annette V. (Squitieri) DeCare

February 9, 1935 – December 1, 2019

FULTON, NY – Annette V. (Squitieri) DeCare, 84, of Fulton, passed away Sunday night, December 1, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Annette was born and grew up in Manhattan, NY, where her parents owned a candy store.

She was very proud of her New York City roots, as anyone could tell by listening to her accent.

Annette moved to Fulton as a young woman and worked at Nestles, where she met and married her husband, Robert, who predeceased her in 2017.

She worked for many years at KBC department store and then got a job in the Fulton Junior High School, as a security guard.

Her wit and feisty personality made her well-loved by students and coworkers alike.

She was a communicant of Holy Trinity Church.

One of five siblings, Annette was predeceased by her brother, Fred, and sisters, Rose and Hope.

Annette is survived by her sons, Thomas (Angel) of Dewitt and David of Fulton; grandchildren, Talia (Ben) West, of Hannibal and Troy DeCare, of Fulton; brother, Al Squitieri; and several nieces, nephews and friends, who will miss her dearly.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, December 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:30 a,m, Friday, December 6, at Holy Trinity Church, corner of Rochester and South Third streets, Fulton.

Spring burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

