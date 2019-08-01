‘Annie Get Your Gun’ Closes Out the Weekend

OSWEGO – When the lights go dark on Sunday August 4, the Oswego Players will have put to bed yet one more successful production in its 2019 season.

“Annie Get Your Gun” opened to a full house on July 26 and the cast and crew were overwhelmed with the standing ovation they received at the curtain call.

In a recent review of the show, Linda Loomis wrote: “The classic musical is the kind of rollicking entertainment that is tailor made for community theater and the OP troupe earns high praise for its enthusiasm and talent.”

The story of Annie Oakley and Frank Butler is a real life story of rivalry, romance and adventure as the two traveled together as show partners and husband and wife for 50 years.

Annie and Frank were headliners with the Buffalo Bill Wild West Show back at the turn of the 20th Century and actually appeared right here in Oswego in the late 1800s.

As with any couple they had their ups and downs, but the common thread that was sewn between them was the love of their work together.

Their passion is beautifully expressed in one of the many famous songs from the show, “There’s No Business Like Show Business.”

Robert Stone updated the original 1946 Irving Berlin musical in 1999. Stone re-arranged some of the songs, changed the setting, and brought fresh choreography to the stage.

So when audiences see the OP production they will experience an upbeat modern version of a classic musical with songs everyone can remember.

Matt Fleming, director, Morgan Fazzio, stage manager, Robbie Padilla, musical director, Jessie Dobrzynski, choreographer, Tom Fazzio, light and sound designer and Marie Sterphone, costumer have created a unique experience that will dazzle everyone in the audience.

“Annie Get Your Gun” is for the entire family to enjoy and runs this weekend in the Frances Marion Brown Theater at the Civic Arts Center, Fort Ontario Park.

August 2 and 3 performances start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday August 4 has a 2 p.m. curtain.

Tickets are available at oswegoplayers.org or can be made by calling the box office at 315-343-5138.

AGYG is made possible by a generous grant from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and is presented with the cooperation of the Oswego Players’ Theater Arts Youth Academy.

