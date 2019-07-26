Annie Get Your Gun Opens July 26 In Unique Style

OSWEGO – The house lights go dim, the theater becomes quiet.

A tall figure walks imposingly down the darkened isle. Stepping carefully to center stage. You can hear a pin drop.

Then out of the dimly lit stage, you hear him begin, “There’s no business like show business.”

It’s just him, a bare bulb stage light, and his melodic voice, alone on the stage as the music begins to rise softly in the background.

And so in grand style “Annie Get Your Gun” opens Friday July 26th in the Frances Marion Brown Theater as the Oswego Players present its summer musical.

Audiences will get to enjoy a few hours of non-stop music and dancing to the many memorable Irving Berlin songs peppered throughout this beautifully updated version of his 1946 extravaganza.

The Oswego Players along with the Theater Arts Youth Academy are trusting this production to be unique, upbeat, and a total fun filled family affair.

Director Matt Fleming and stage manager Morgan Fazzio tell us the show is presented without the “Fourth Wall.” In theater language this simply means, every available space in the Frances Marion Brown Theater will be integrated into the production.

Jessie Dobrzynski’s choreography is smooth. Tom Fazzio’s lighting dramatic, Robbie Padillia’s five-piece orchestra primed, and Marie Sterphone’s costumes are fringed and sequined.

And wait until you meet the many young actors and actresses who delightfully romp across the stage with great pride and joy.

Put simply, there are “smiles galore!”

“Annie Get Your Gun” proudly opens Friday July 26 for two weekends with a special Harborfest performance at 2 p.m. on July 27.

For information and ticket reservations online: oswegoplayers.org or call the box office at 315-343-5138 while tickets last.

AGYG is made possible through the generosity of the Richard S. Shineman Foundation, the CNY Arts group, the Oswego County Community Foundation and the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...