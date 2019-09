FULTON – The Fulton City Republican committee announces its annual Clayton Brewer Memorial steak bake will be held September 22, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Fulton Polish Home.

Please come meet our Republican candidates, enjoy great food and conversation.

There woll be 50/50 drawing and lottery board raffles.

Tickets are $15 at the door and are available through all Fulton City Republican Committee members.

