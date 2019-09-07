Annual ‘Giving Thanks’ Planned

FULTON, NY – Plans are under way for Oswego County Opportunities’ annual “Giving Thanks.”

The event serves as both an opportunity to highlight OCO’s many programs and services and as a fundraiser to ensure that OCO will be able to maintain and continue to make these programs and services available.

To be held November 1 at the Lake Ontario Convention, Event and Conference Center on East First Street in Oswego, OCO’s “Giving Thanks” event offers attendees a varied assortment of autumn inspired food and refreshments from some of Oswego County’s finest restaurants and eateries.

Food stations throughout the venue will feature harvest season delicacies paired with wine and beer samples especially chosen to complement each food choice.

