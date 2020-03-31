Annual Pancake Breakfast Benefitting Bookmobile, Library To Be Rescheduled

OSEWGO – The annual Pancake Breakfast fundraiser co-sponsored by the Friends of the Oswego Public Library and the Oswego Bookmobile, scheduled for Sunday, April 19 at the Elks Club, has been canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.

The event will be rescheduled at a later date. Anyone who has already purchased tickets for the breakfast should keep their tickets which will be honored at the rescheduled event.

A highlight of the breakfast is the selection of the winner of a beautiful 48” x 60” quilt made and donated for this fundraiser by the First United Methodist Quilt Group. Those who have already purchased raffle tickets should keep those as well. The quilt will be raffled during the rescheduled event.

Funds raised at the annual Pancake Breakfast directly support the work of the Friends of the Library and the Oswego Bookmobile to promote literacy in the community

