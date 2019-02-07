Annual Quilt Raffle Benefits Library, Bookmobile

OSWEGO – The Friends of the Oswego Public Library and The Oswego Bookmobile are conducting a Quilt Raffle Fundraiser now through March 24.

Raffle Tickets are available now from FOL and Bookmobile board members as well as at the Oswego Public Library and the river’s end bookstore.

Funds raised from the quilt raffle will directly support the FOL and the Oswego Bookmobile’s work promoting literacy in the community.

A beautiful 68” x 80” quilt was made and donated for this fundraiser by the First United Methodist Quilt Group.

Quilt raffle tickets are: $3 each, two for $5 or five for $10.

The drawing will be held on March 24 during the FOL/Bookmobile annual pancake breakfast.

This year the breakfast will be held at the Oswego Elks Club from 8 a.m. to noon.

