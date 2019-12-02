Annual Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Fest Hosted by APW

PARISH – For 33 years community members in the Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District have been lining up to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday at the annual Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Dinner held at the high school.

The event is coordinated by the APW student government, under the direction of their advisor Beth Dunham.

The dinner drew about one hundred seniors from the surrounding communities.

The event is made possible through donations and the support of the APW staff and community members.

The menu included turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, spiced applesauce, squash, corn, rolls, and homemade pies.

Volunteer staff members dished out the plates of food, while students delivered the meals straight to the senior’s seats.

A draw for door prizes was also held and gifts were distributed to winning ticket holders.

Students who were members of the chorus program provided entertainment while the guests ate, with two of the government students emceeing the entire event, providing comedic relief in between bites.

