Annual Silent Auction Scheduled April 17 to Support Richardson-Bates House Museum

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Historical Society will host its 33rd Annual “Not So Silent Auction” on Friday, April 17 from 6 – 8:30 pm at The American Foundry at 246 W. Seneca St. in Oswego.

Tickets are $20 and will be available for purchase in advance and at the door the day of the event.

The silent auction committee members have been diligently seeking support for this year’s event. All proceeds will go to the operational support and maintenance projects of the society’s historic Richardson-Bates House Museum. “We ask everyone to save the date to join us at the auction.

This is the historical society’s primary fund-raiser to maintain the museum,” said Mary Kay Stone, co-chair for the auction. “While this is a very important event, it is a fun evening that is enjoyed by all. The goal is for the largest turnout on record, so that it will help continue the preservation of this iconic landmark, its important collections and our local history.”

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places and part of the Washington Square Historic District, the Richardson-Bates House is a rare example of a 19th century Tuscan Villa. “Many necessary repairs to the ornate exterior and interior elements were needed to preserve the historic integrity of the house. We deeply appreciate the contributions from the community that allow us to continue preserving the museum in a way for everyone to enjoy” said board trustee Justin White. “The past year saw some unforeseen dire repairs needed to address that came from roof leaks. That has been wonderfully accomplished with all of the generous assistance received. Now other projects are also necessary, including the restoration of the original stone retaining wall surrounding the property. That is a goal for 2020.”

These very costly repairs are part of continued upgrades. Efforts are being made by the historical society board of trustees to raise the funds with fund-raiser and membership drives to complete the 2020 restoration projects.

A special addition to the silent and live auction portions is an antique appraisal opportunity. Every ticket will include one free antique appraisal by Gerald Petro of Iroquois Auctions.

Additional appraisals after the first free one will be $5.00 each to support auction. A traditional Chinese auction will also be featured again with chances to win one of a dozen unique themed-filled gift baskets.

“It is always an honor to receive valuable items from generous donors each year,” said Jennifer Bertollini, auction co-chair. “There is a unique variety to bid on and something interesting for everyone. Every dollar truly makes a difference. Please be sure to mark your calendar and bring a friend.”

The Oswego County Historical Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the county’s rich historic past. It operates the Richardson-Bates House Museum located at 135 E. Third St. in Oswego.

The museum is open from April to December on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1 – 5 p.m. and other days by appointment.

For regular updates and information visit the website at www.rbhousemuseum.org.

Anyone wishing to be a sponsor, make a donation of quality items in support of the auction, or would like to purchase tickets in advance, may call the museum at 315-343-1342 or by email at [email protected]

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...