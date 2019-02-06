Annual Silent Auction Scheduled To Support Richardson-Bates House Museum

OSWEGO — The Oswego County Historical Society will host the 32nd annual “Not So Silent Auction” on April 5 from 6 – 8:30 p.m. at The American Foundry at 246 W. Seneca St. in Oswego.

Tickets are $20 and will be available for purchase in advance and at the door the day of the event.

The silent auction committee members have been diligently seeking support for this year’s event.

All proceeds will go to the operational support and maintenance projects of the society’s historic Richardson-Bates House Museum.

“We ask everyone to save the date and be sure to join us at the auction. This is the historical society’s primary fundraiser to maintain the museum,” said Mary Kay Stone, co-chair for the auction. “While this is a very important event, it is also a fun evening that is enjoyed by all. Each year the goal is to achieve the largest turnout on record. It will help preserve this iconic landmark, along with its important collections related to our local history.”

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places and part of the Washington Square Historic District, the Richardson-Bates House is a rare example of a 19th century Tuscan Villa.

“Many necessary repairs to the ornate exterior and interior elements which were needed to preserve the historic integrity of the house have taken place,” added Stone. “This year saw some unforeseen dire repairs needed to address major roof leaks and the replacement of the main boiler unit.”

These very costly repairs are part of continued upgrades.

Efforts are being made by the historical society board of trustees to raise the funds to complete the 2019 restoration projects.

A special addition to the silent and live auction portions of the event is an antique appraisal opportunity.

Every ticket will include one free antique appraisal by Gerald Petro of Iroquois Auctions.

Additional appraisals after the first free one will be $5 each.

A traditional Chinese auction with chances to win on of a dozen unique themed-filled gift baskets will be featured again.

“It is incredible that each year we receive valuable items from generous donors,” said Jennifer Bertollini, auction co-chair. “There is such a unique variety of items to bid on and there is truly something for everyone. It Is really important to know that every dollar makes a difference. Please mark your calendar and bring a friend.”

The Oswego County Historical Society is a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the county’s rich historic past.

It operates the Richardson-Bates House Museum located at 135 E. Third St. in Oswego.

The museum is open from April to December on Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 1 – 5 p.m. and other days by appointment.

For regular updates and information, visit www.rbhousemuseum.org.

Anyone willing to be a sponsor, make a donation of quality items in support of the auction or would like to purchase tickets in advance, may call the museum at 315-343-1342 or by email at [email protected]

