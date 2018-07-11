Annual St. Luke – Boyce Memorial Charity Golf Tournament Planned

OSWEGO – The 21st edition of the popular St. Luke-Francis Boyce Memorial Charity Golf Tournament “tees off” on August 11 at Battle Island Golf Course.

With great prizes and a relaxed atmosphere, the four-person “Captain & Crew” format attracts both serious and novice golfers alike.

No matter your skill level, the event promises to be a fun-filled day for golfers.

The tournament entry fee is $80 per person.

Teams can register now; the field is limited to the first 25 teams to register.

The entry fee includes greens fees, cart, and on-course games, with lunch, prize drawings and awards immediately following at Kristen’s Battle Island Club House Café.

Proceeds from the charity golf tournament directly support programs at St. Luke Health Services and affiliates Bishop’s Commons and St. Francis Commons, which help those served stay connected with our community by sponsoring trips, activities and entertainment throughout the year.

Event sponsors of the 21st Annual Boyce Memorial Charity Golf Tournament include Environmental Services Specialist Corp, Fulton Savings Bank, Harbor Pharmacy, IV4, Inc. and Josephine Yang-Patyi, Esq.

Rehab Resources returns as the tournament’s title lunch sponsor.

Usherwood Office Technology will sponsor a $20,000 Hole-In-One contest, one of the fun and challenging on-course games taking place during the event.

Bond, Schoeneck & King PLLC is this year’s breakfast sponsor.

The charity golf tournament honors the late Francis Boyce, first administrator of St. Luke Health Services and past president of the board of directors.

An avid golfer, Boyce helped shape the St. Luke organization during his 35-year tenure with the not-for-profit healthcare provider.

For more information about the event, to register to golf or for sponsorship opportunities, please contact the St. Luke Community Relations Department at 315-342-3166, or visit the St. Luke website at www.stlukehs.com, “Giving” page.

